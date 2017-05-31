West Seattle, Washington

01 Thursday

How much does King County say your property is worth? New notices going out

May 31, 2017 2:11 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle housing | West Seattle news

If you own property, your new valuation notice(s) will arrive sometime in the next few months. And prepare yourself for possible jumps – the areas of King County where the average valuation has gone up double digits, the county assessor says, include these:

· Boulevard Park / White Center – 18.6%
· High Point / Highland Park – 15.8%
· Eastern West Seattle – 13%

Here’s the full news release (and note the part about appraisers – the county doesn’t want you to be startled if one visits you):

The King County Assessor’s Office has begun the annual process of mailing valuation notices to over 700,000 property owners. Notices will continue arriving to property owners through September.

In most areas of the county, property values are up again this year. Higher valuations, however, do not necessarily translate into higher property taxes, said Assessor John Wilson.

“Most people don’t realize that the fluctuating value of your property has less to do with changes in your tax bill than do measures approved by voters,” said Wilson. “Decisions made by voters, in terms of approving special levies; and by elected officials in terms of adopting budgets, determine the total amount of tax to be collected in your area; the value of your property determines your share of that total amount.”

Wilson continues to encourage property owners to sign up to receive their annual property valuation notice via email instead of through the USPS. This electronic valuation notice program is convenient for property owners, will save money for the Department of Assessments, and is environmentally friendly.

To sign up, go to kingcounty.gov/assessor and click on the Go Paperless window for details. Paperless notifications saves taxpayer dollars in staff time, materials and postage.

Property owners who believe their assessment may be incorrect, can appeal to the Board of Equalization (BOE). This must be done within 60 days of receipt of the 2017 valuation notice. Details are available (here) – the BOE (is here).

State law requires each county assessor to revalue property annually, and to conduct an on-site physical inspection of each property at least once every six years. Property values are determined by certified appraisers who assess property based on comparable sales, various attributes of a particular property, and/or income generated by the property.

You can also check your county-determined property value online via the King County Parcel Viewer.

7 Replies to "How much does King County say your property is worth? New notices going out"

  • WsEd May 31, 2017 (2:38 pm)
    Reply

    The county want$ that money.  Get ready for your tax bill to go up,

    Agaaaaaain.

    • WSB May 31, 2017 (3:27 pm)
      Reply

      Your property tax bill is administered by the county but the money also goes to the state, the city, and various other taxing authorities. If you follow the Parcel Viewer to “your property tax bill” you can find out more.

  • Franci May 31, 2017 (3:36 pm)
    Reply

    Here is a resource if the assessment is too high and the property tax peeps insists it is correct..

     http://kingcounty.gov/depts/assessor/Property-Valuation-Appeals/Tax-Advisor.aspx

    Its been about 20 years – but I received a huge jump in my property value one year – property tax peeps  insisted it was correct.  Through independent research I found out about the Tax Advisor’s office and was able to speak with someone there and they actually asked me some questions like – Did you make any improvements to your home?  Well no – it turns out that somehow my parcel # was recorded as having had a 1/2 story improvement  added to the house.  That had not happened.  They were able to correct the problem and send a new valuation.

  • Craig May 31, 2017 (3:54 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks China.  

  • Trickycoolj May 31, 2017 (4:45 pm)
    Reply

    They’ve already dinged High Point double digits 3 years in a row! 

    • Trickycoolj May 31, 2017 (4:55 pm)
      Reply

      2013-13%

      2014-13%

      2015-8%

      2016-18%

      now another 15%?! I already got a large shortage letter from my bank for this year’s taxes.  My annual raise is only 2.5%-3% and that’s on a good year!

  • Peter May 31, 2017 (5:40 pm)
    Reply

    Yeah, I WISH my house cost as little as the tax valuation. But thanks for the tax break, KC!

