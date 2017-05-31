West Seattle, Washington

31 Wednesday

UPDATE: Rescue response for construction-site injury in The Junction

May 31, 2017 11:46 am
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news


(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

11:46 AM: Seattle Fire has just increased the size of its response to an incident at 41st and Oregon. It’s described as an injured person on the 2nd floor of an under-construction building. We have a crew on the way.

11:53 AM: SFD says the person they’ll be rescuing from the project – which is the under-construction Quail Park (WSB sponsor) at 4515 41st SW [map] – is a man about 40 years old with a leg injury.

11:56 AM: SW Oregon is blocked between California and 41st because of the emergency response. Our crew has just arrived; we’ve added a photo showing the blocked street. SFD is using a ladder truck to bring down the patient so he can be taken to the hospital.

12:10 PM: Our crew reports the man is safely down and in the medic unit.

12:26 PM: He’s in stable condition, according to SFD, which told us that there were early indications the injury happened when something fell on him. The state usually investigates work-site injuries and we will be checking with them. Meantime, our crew says SW Oregon just reopened.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Rescue response for construction-site injury in The Junction"

  • Todd Pengelly May 31, 2017 (11:59 am)
    Watching it live.

  • Molly May 31, 2017 (12:01 pm)
    Saw the helicopter over ercolini

  • Amanda May 31, 2017 (12:13 pm)
    I was wondering why helicopters were circling over MY house!! Thanks so much to West Seattle Blog for being my news outlet of choice!! 

  • Lola May 31, 2017 (2:04 pm)
    Second time at this site that they have had job injury’s.

    • WSB May 31, 2017 (2:13 pm)
      When was the first? This is *not* the site where the electrical incident happened last year – that’s a little over a block west.

