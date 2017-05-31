UPDATE: Rescue response for construction-site injury in The Junction



(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

11:46 AM: Seattle Fire has just increased the size of its response to an incident at 41st and Oregon. It’s described as an injured person on the 2nd floor of an under-construction building. We have a crew on the way.

11:53 AM: SFD says the person they’ll be rescuing from the project – which is the under-construction Quail Park (WSB sponsor) at 4515 41st SW [map] – is a man about 40 years old with a leg injury.

11:56 AM: SW Oregon is blocked between California and 41st because of the emergency response. Our crew has just arrived; we’ve added a photo showing the blocked street. SFD is using a ladder truck to bring down the patient so he can be taken to the hospital.

12:10 PM: Our crew reports the man is safely down and in the medic unit.

12:26 PM: He’s in stable condition, according to SFD, which told us that there were early indications the injury happened when something fell on him. The state usually investigates work-site injuries and we will be checking with them. Meantime, our crew says SW Oregon just reopened.