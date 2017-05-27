CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School’s Anthony Coats chosen for Metro All-Conference First Team

COUNTDOWN: 4 days to West Seattle High School centennial celebration, All-School Reunion, 'Group Hug' photo

westseattleblog.com

Our photo of West Seattle High School's north side is from last Saturday evening, around the same time that the big All-School Reunion and Centennial Celebration will be wrapping up THIS Saturday (June 3rd). Reunion planners have just sent full details of how the event will unfold - including the