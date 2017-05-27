West Seattle, Washington

31 Wednesday

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School’s Anthony Coats chosen for Metro All-Conference First Team

May 27, 2017 10:39 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

Thanks to Sheree Fantz-Gut for providing West Seattle High School baseball updates and photos this season, including this news:

Anthony Coats, a junior from West Seattle High School, has been named to the 2017 First Team Metro All-Conference Baseball Team. Anthony finished the year with a .450 batting average for the season along with a .550 slugging percentage and a .526 on-base percentage. He also posted a 2.75 ERA pitching with 28 strikeouts, allowing only 8 walks while leading his team in many offensive and pitching categories. Congratulations, Anthony!

1 Reply to "CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School's Anthony Coats chosen for Metro All-Conference First Team"

  • Go Wildcats! May 31, 2017 (12:10 pm)
    He was a very good football center when he was just a young kid.  Congratulations on your continued athletic accomplishments!  – West Seattle Wildcats Junior Football and Cheer

