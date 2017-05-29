CONGRATULATIONS! Denny International Middle School staff honored for ‘leadership and inspiration’

Denny International Middle School was honored by Seattle Public Schools superintendent Dr. Larry Nyland after a presentation at the School Board’s mid-May meeting. Principal Jeff Clark shares the photo and report, saying the staff was:

… recognized by Dr. Nyland for continued success in eliminating opportunity gaps in math and literacy! Congratulations to all of the Denny scholars, staff, and families on this special honor! We were presented with a framed certificate of appreciation stating, “In recognition of Denny International Middle School’s commitment to eliminating opportunity gaps for historically underserved students. We are fortunate in Seattle Public Schools to have a number of ‘positive outlier’ schools that continue to provide leadership and inspiration for our community. Seattle Public Schools recognizes and acknowledges Denny International Middle School’s hard work, success, and innovation. Denny International Middle School continues to ‘Eliminate Opportunity Gaps’ for our students.

The superintendent also spotlighted Denny’s achievement in his May 19th weekly memo to the board (page 4), noting that the key strategies at Denny include:

o Positive belief in the capability of each and every one of their Denny scholars.

o Standards-based curriculum

o Common units and multiple formative assessments

o Standards-based grading

The memo also mentioned another recent Denny achievement spotlighted here, regional competition in underwater robotics.