BIZNOTE: Camp Crockett unleashes expansion location in Burien

Need dog day camp, grooming, boarding to the south? Camp Crockett (WSB sponsor) has joined the parade of West Seattle businesses expanding into Burien. The announcement is from CC’s Vanessa Crevling:

We are proud to announce the Grand Opening of our second Camp Crockett location. We now offer day camp to pups in Burien!

This morning, at 7 am, the doors to our new camp officially opened! Our Burien camp is located at 626 SW 154th St., Burien. Telephone number is 206.708.1178.

Our new day camp offers 6,000 square feet of outdoor play area where the pups can run around and enjoy themselves. We also offer an indoor/outdoor play area with lots of cushions for tired campers and plenty of toys for everyone!

Grooming and boarding are two more services our new Burien location also offers.