YOUTH SOCCER: Highline Premier FC tryouts continue this week

Soccer player(s) in the house? Highline Premier FC (WSB sponsor) continues tryouts for new age groups this week, starting tomorrow. Here’s the update from HPFC:

Highline Premier FC has had fantastic tryouts for all age groups up to this point and formed some solid teams for the 2017/18 season. Next up are those girls and boys born in 2006 and 2007 with tryouts set for Tuesday, April 25th; Wednesday, April 26th; and Friday, April 28th, @ Walt Hundley Playfield (Girls 5:45 – 7:15 pm and Boys 7:15 – 8:45 pm).

Also, because of strong demand, we are holding additional supplemental tryouts for our 2009 age group on Tuesday, April 25th, and Wednesday, April 26th, also @ Walt Hundley, from 5:45 – 7:15 p.m.

Take this opportunity to register your child by clicking here and having them showcase their skills with some of the best talent in the surrounding area and receive some amazing coaching to boot. See you on the pitch!