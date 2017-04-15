West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP! Volunteer at a Duwamish Alive! site next Saturday

April 15, 2017 5:59 pm
(WSB photo by Leda Costa from last fall’s Duwamish Alive! work party at Herring’s House Park on the river)

One week from today, it’s the spring edition of the multi-site work party that does good deeds for the Duwamish River, its watershed, and all that depend on it – including you and your neighbors. Next Saturday (April 22nd) is Duwamish Alive! – this year, coinciding with Earth Day – and it will begin with a 10 am celebration at the T-107 public-access site (4700 W. Marginal Way SW), featuring a welcome by Duwamish Tribe chair Cecile Hansen as well as remarks by Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition coordinator James Rasmussen and U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Adam Smith speaking. This year’s John Beal Environmental Stewardship Volunteer Awards will be presented, too.

T-107 is just one of the dozen-plus work-party locations that are looking for help 10 am-2 pm April 22nd. See the others here – many are in West Seattle; choose one where you’d like to go.

2 Replies to "YOU CAN HELP! Volunteer at a Duwamish Alive! site next Saturday"

  • nw April 15, 2017 (7:19 pm)
    You can also daily right here on our paved peninsula pick non biodegradable debris along the curbline throughout this growing dense  populated area: cigarette butt, green starbucks straws, plastic coffee lids, plastic bottles, plastic cigarette wrappers, screw on plastic lids, plastic lids from cups, plastic cups, plastic candy wrappers, plastic bags, batteries, cellphones, more cigarette butts and more cigarette butts. All this trash and more alot of times gets strewn about from vehicles that collecting trash from unproperly contained debris and also from people who litter. Along puget sound there are hundreds upon hundreds of out falls that our stormdrains along the curbline along our paved streets drain into. Can you imagine with the amount of rain we have had this winter how much nonbiodegradable trash was imported into puget sound. So yeah bend over and pick it up. Not to mention all the cars with oil leaks….. . Thanks for reading 

      

  • SpaceDust April 15, 2017 (7:59 pm)
    All those protesters want change, Best way of making a change is with community service.

