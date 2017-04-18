YOU CAN HELP: Shop online to raise money for Roxhill Elementary

Here’s a simple way to help local students. From Roxhill Elementary PTA president Amanda Kay Helmick:

We know the West Seattle community is generous and wants to help! And here is an opportunity to do so. Roxhill Elementary started a school fundraiser today! What’s great is that you can look at all the items online. Roxhill is trying to raise money for field trips, classroom supplies, school community events, and playground equipment. It runs from today until May 2nd. If you know a Roxhill student, you can buy things under their name, or just buy items for the school at large.

If you don’t have a specific student to support at Roxhill you can put in SM4 as both the first and last name in order to support some of our higher-needs students. Roxhill has two classrooms that support students with autism, Down syndrome, and other capabilities. Some of these students might not be able to engage with neighbors and the community to sell fundraising items. But you can support them by putting in their class name so that their classroom earns prizes and participates in drawings. Thank you for your support of Roxhill and all of our students!