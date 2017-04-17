West Seattle, Washington

Who’s running for Seattle mayor, so far? More than you’ve heard

April 17, 2017 3:17 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

So you’ve probably heard by now that former Mayor Mike McGinn wants that title again. He announced it this morning with this tweet:

… and then invited reporters to his Greenwood home at midmorning to find out more. (We were on the list but couldn’t go. Pick your favorite citywide source for details.)

Though citywide media has focused on just a few candidates, even before McGinn’s announcement, nine campaigns were registered with the city Ethics and Elections Commission. They are, in alphabetical order, with links to campaign websites when we could find them, so you can learn a bit about who they are and what they want to do:

Casey Carlisle
David Ishii
Mary Juanita Martin
Ed Murray (incumbent)
Nikkita Oliver
Jason Roberts
Andres Solomon
Alex Tsimerman
Keith Whiteman

None listed a West Seattle address with the city, at least for the campaign. The two who don’t seem to have websites, Ishii and Martin, also ran in 2013; Ishii dropped out before the primary, in which Martin received 1.06% of the vote, far behind Murray with 30% and McGinn with 29% (in the 2013 general, Murray won with 52% to McGinn’s 47%).

While those listed above have registered their campaigns, the official candidacy-filing period is still four weeks away – to get onto the August 1st primary ballot, candidates will have to file with King County during the week of May 15 through 19. Top two vote-getters in the primary advance to the November 7th general.

10 Replies to "Who's running for Seattle mayor, so far? More than you've heard"

  • SpaceDust April 17, 2017 (3:32 pm)
    Reply

    Sorry McSchwinn, we don’t want any more bike lanes till you fix all the roads first.

    • WSB April 17, 2017 (3:53 pm)
      Reply

      Bike lanes are part of the roads and some of them are in crummy shape too. Anyway, the Bicycle Master Plan is a city document not attached to a particular executive, as are the Pedestrian Master Plan, Freight Master Plan, and so on…

      • Double Dub Resident April 17, 2017 (4:45 pm)
        Reply

        That’s strange, because I remember McGinn pushing the bike lane agenda hard, even shaming drivers that they needed to bike more often 

  • Htb April 17, 2017 (4:01 pm)
    Reply

    All the candidates are way too far to the left. Any mainstream, business-friendly candidates out there?

    • WSGuy April 17, 2017 (4:13 pm)
      Reply

      I wish.  Anyone out there just want to run the city competently?

  • anonyme April 17, 2017 (4:09 pm)
    Reply

    After reading all of the profiles, McGinn  (possibly Carlisle – must learn more) are the only candidates I’d consider.  I voted for McGinn over Murray before, think he did a decent job that he didn’t get to finish.  IMO, Murray ran a dishonest campaign that portrayed anyone as being interested in law and order as racist bigots, even though the issues under discussion had little or nothing to do with race.  I’m guessing there are a lot of voters who would like to see some laws enforced in Seattle once again.  Apparently, there IS such a thing as an excess of tolerance.

  • Jeannie April 17, 2017 (4:11 pm)
    Reply

    In addition to certain (ahem!) disturbing allegations, Murray is a tool of the developers. I’d like to see someone from the center, leaning slightly to the left. Not an “urbanist” who wants everyone to ride bikes or take the bus, though.

    • Double Dub Resident April 17, 2017 (4:51 pm)
      Reply

      After this disaster,  I’d even rather have Nickels ( and I didn’t really care for him) back and fire the entire city council, especially Sawant. 

      After the policies of the ultra liberal disaster, I’d like to see someone center with just an ever so slight lean to the right. 

  • My two cents ... April 17, 2017 (4:16 pm)
    Reply

    I thought, was hoping we wouldn’t have to see Mr. McGinn running again. The first go-around was disappointing, don’t see any reason why Seattle needs a repeat of the wasted time, spinning wheels and slap fights with council/business interests/anyone with a contrasting view.

  • gh April 17, 2017 (4:30 pm)
    Reply

    The question is:  is there anyone running for office in Seattle with a lick of sense?  If so…I’ll vote for them.

