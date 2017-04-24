West Seattle, Washington

What’s ahead on your West Seattle Monday

April 24, 2017
Thanks to Corey Scherrer for the photo, taken around 6:30 pm Saturday from a flight on approach to Sea-Tac. At ground level, here’s some of what’s up today/tonight in West Seattle:

BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT: 10:30 am at Neighborhood House High Point, free drop-in monthly meeting for moms, offered through the Family Center – more info in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

MONDAY AFTERNOON AT THE ORCHARD: 3-5 pm, the Community Orchard of West Seattle on the northeast end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus welcomes you to visit, learn, and help out, as explained in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

SOCCER: Chief Sealth International High School hosts crosstown rival West Seattle High School at Southwest Athletic Complex, 4 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

IMMIGRANT RIGHTS AND FAMILY SAFETY: 5 pm workshop at Roxhill Elementary, offered by Seattle Public Library, Colectiva Legal del Pueblo, Seattle Public Schools, and ACLU of Washington, offered in English and Español; details in our calendar listing. (9430 30th SW)

TINKERLAB: Free drop-in STEM craft/activity session, 6-7:30 pm at Delridge Library. Tonight: “Learn to program BB-8™ by Sphero, a small app-enabled droid inspired by ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘.” (5423 Delridge Way SW)

HALIBUT 101: Seafood-cooking class at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm. Check ASAP to see if there’s still room – info’s in our calendar listing. (1936 Harbor SW)

EVEN MORE … happening today/tonight – just check our complete-calendar page.

5 Replies to "What's ahead on your West Seattle Monday"

  • shipwrecked_and_comatose April 24, 2017 (9:28 am)
    This is unreal.  I’m Corey Scherrer, and I was not on a flight any time recently. Does this mean there is another Corey Scherrer out there? Both are somewhat unusual names; it’s not like my name is Bob Brown or Joe Smith or something.

    • WSB April 24, 2017 (9:47 am)
      Corey is a photographer, according to this URL from the e-mail, which I meant to link as I usually do if contributors have websites:

      http://www.coreyscherrer.com

      • shipwrecked_and_comatose April 24, 2017 (10:06 am)
        I am so freaked out right now. Thanks for the link. It has never come up that my exact name spelling has already been claimed as a URL. The exact unusual spellings and links to west Seattle (I have lived in w Sea since 2004) are a coincidence of astronomical proportions.

        • WSB April 24, 2017 (10:24 am)
          I always thought my name was probably unique and Google eventually proved me wrong … not even the only one in the state of WA. Still, the West Seattle coincidence in your case IS pretty high-odds! – TR

    • PSPS April 24, 2017 (10:10 am)
      All we need now is Bud Collyer and we’ll have a show!

