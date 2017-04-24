What’s ahead on your West Seattle Monday

Thanks to Corey Scherrer for the photo, taken around 6:30 pm Saturday from a flight on approach to Sea-Tac. At ground level, here’s some of what’s up today/tonight in West Seattle:

BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT: 10:30 am at Neighborhood House High Point, free drop-in monthly meeting for moms, offered through the Family Center – more info in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

MONDAY AFTERNOON AT THE ORCHARD: 3-5 pm, the Community Orchard of West Seattle on the northeast end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus welcomes you to visit, learn, and help out, as explained in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

SOCCER: Chief Sealth International High School hosts crosstown rival West Seattle High School at Southwest Athletic Complex, 4 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

IMMIGRANT RIGHTS AND FAMILY SAFETY: 5 pm workshop at Roxhill Elementary, offered by Seattle Public Library, Colectiva Legal del Pueblo, Seattle Public Schools, and ACLU of Washington, offered in English and Español; details in our calendar listing. (9430 30th SW)

TINKERLAB: Free drop-in STEM craft/activity session, 6-7:30 pm at Delridge Library. Tonight: “Learn to program BB-8™ by Sphero, a small app-enabled droid inspired by ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘.” (5423 Delridge Way SW)

HALIBUT 101: Seafood-cooking class at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm. Check ASAP to see if there’s still room – info’s in our calendar listing. (1936 Harbor SW)

EVEN MORE … happening today/tonight – just check our complete-calendar page.