12:36 PM: Thanks to the texter who just let us know that local orca fans are tracking two groups of transient orcas headed this way – one along the east side of Vashon, one along the west side. According to Orca Network commenters, they could be in view off West Seattle’s west shore before too long. Please let us know if you see them! Comment, or text/call 206-293-6302 – thanks!

2:07 PM: Texter says whales are visible now from Lowman Beach!