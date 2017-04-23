West Seattle, Washington

Friday, a commercial in Sunrise Heights; this weekend, a short film along Beach Drive. We saw the trucks and equipment late today outside a waterfront complex south of Constellation Park and stopped by to inquire; they just said the shoot is for a “short film” and they will be done this evening. Subsequently combing various corners of the internet, we turned up a production-help-wanted listing mentioning a West Seattle shoot this weekend for an independent short film called “Victory“; cross-referencing that to an audition call, the plot summary is: “Our film catapults the viewer into the last fifteen minutes of the story of a mysterious insurgency group trying to do something about a chain-reaction holocaust.” We’ll make a note to watch for it when it’s done.

2 Replies to "West Seattle weekend scene: Another film crew"

  • Seattlerocks April 23, 2017 (7:58 pm)
    “VICTORY” FILMING NOTIFICATION LETTER

    WHO:

    WHAT:

    WHERE:

    DATE:

    TIME(s):

    WE’RE GOING TO BE FILMING
    IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD!

    AMLETH FILM (Dir. SCOTT BLAKE, Prod. Emily Pando)
    SHORT FILM (NARRATIVE) PRODUCTION
    APARTMENT #8 at 3626 BEACH DR. SW SEATTLE 98116
    APRIL 22nd and 23rd, 2017 (SATURDAY/SUNDAY)
    5AM-6PM SAT. – 10AM-10PM SUN.

    DESCRIPTION OF ACTIVITY:

    Filming in the INTERIOR and EXTERIOR of APARTMENT #8 and inside a VEHICLE Parked in
    SPACE #8 or #12. You may hear BLANK FIRE on set and in your neighborhood occasionally
    between 12PM and 5PM on Saturday. An SPD Officer will be present during this scene.

    OUR ACTIVITIES WILL AFFECT THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

    Uniformed police will be on set for the BLANK FIRE scene and production assistants will hold
    pedestrians in the parking area on Saturday, intermittently for 1 – 3 minutes for some shots, but we
    shall maintain access between takes at all times throughout the day. We have also rented
    Apartment #12 to host crew and talent (actors) while they wait between scenes, so you may see us
    in and out of both apartments on both days.

    We are asking residents to please not park on the street directly in front of 3625 BEACH DR SW
    SEATTLE 98116 during the time of filming, to leave a parking space for Production Trucks.
    Barricades will indicate the hours of restricted parking. If this will pose a serious problem for you,
    please call our office as soon as you receive this notice. We understand this is an inconvenience for
    you and appreciate your cooperation.

    We are working with the City of Seattle to obtain permits, off-duty police, and all the assistance needed to
    make our job go quickly and smoothly.     The Seattle Film Office can be contacted at
    filmoffice@seattle.gov or 206-233-3948.     We agree to abide by all City filming rules and any specific
    guidelines applicable to your neighborhood.

    If you have questions about the production or the activity in your neighborhood, and/or are interested
    in participating (or would like to play an extra on camera!) you can reach me at     415-680-5605

    Many thanks,

    Emily Pando

    Producer (and also a Seattle resident)

    415-680-5605

    • WSB April 23, 2017 (8:06 pm)
      Thanks – indeed seems to be the film we found. (That’s also the number that was on the “no parking” sign.) Whenever film crews are working here, whether on a film or a music video or a commercial or something else, it’s always cool later to see the end result and look for the West Seattle backdrop. – TR

