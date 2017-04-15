West Seattle weekend scene: Alki egg-hunt overview, before and during

It’s been a big morning full of egg hunts around West Seattle and we’re still out covering them. But first – a unique view of the Alki Community Center egg hunt, shared by Don Brubeck – first, above, the eggs are all out on the playfield … and then, kids get the go-ahead to go get them:

Alki is one of four city-run centers that had egg hunts this morning – we’ll have photos from High Point later (as well as two non-CC hunts), and we covered Hiawatha’s week-early hunt last Saturday. If you couldn’t get to any today, there are some tomorrow too, as listed on our Easter & More page.