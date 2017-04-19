West Seattle Wednesday: Coffee with a Cop, Delridge District Council, Morgan Community Association, Fauntleroy Way NBA, more…



(Cooper’s Hawk, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Busy day/night ahead:

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library, bring your up-to-12-months-old little ones for fun! (35th SW/SW Raymond)

OFFICE JUNCTION TOUR & MEETUP: 11 am tour, noon-1:15 pm weekly community meetup at West Seattle’s only coworking center, WS Office Junction (WSB sponsor) – all invited to drop in. (6040 California SW)

COFFEE WITH A COP: Starbucks has partnered with police departments nationwide to host these conversations, and this is the first one in West Seattle, 1-2:30 pm at the Junction Starbucks. Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Pierre Davis told us at last night’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting (our report on that is coming up later today) that he’s planning to be there along with others from SPD. (California/Alaska)

BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1-3 pm, monthly gathering at Uptown Espresso in The Junction – more info in our calendar listing. (California/Edmunds/Erskine)

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: 7 pm at a new location – Neighborhood House High Point Center – the DNDC will get an update on West Seattle’s two recently approved Neighborhood Street Fund projects, Harbor/Avalon/Spokane/Manning and Chief Sealth IHS Walkways. SDOT‘s Natalie Graves will present the updates, as she did at the Southwest District Council meeting earlier this month (WSB coverage here). Other topics include the conversion of Metro Route 120 into Delridge’s RapidRide H Line. Here’s the full agenda (PDF).(6400 Sylvan Way SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at The Kenney, Morgan Junction’s neighborhood council has another info-packed quarterly meeting including the neighborhood’s response to the proposed HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability upzoning – see the full agenda here (PDF). All welcome. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AWARD-WINNING POETS AT WORDSWEST: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), WordsWest Literary Series celebrates National Poetry Month with two national-award-winning poets, Terrance Hayes and Jane Wong, as previewed here. (5612 California SW)

FAUNTLEROY BOULEVARD PROJECT: 7:30 pm at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) Rotary Room, the second meeting of the Fauntleroy Way Neighborhood and Business Association to talk about the project; since our preview published here, it’s also been announced that city reps will be there, including SDOT and City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. (36th/Snoqualmie)

DEADGRASS: Grateful Dead/Jerry Garcia tunes at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUCH MORE … on our complete-calendar page.