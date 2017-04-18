West Seattle Tuesday: Crime Prevention Council; ’13th’ screening; more…



(Crow harassing immature bald eagle over west slope of Gatewood Hill – photo by Mark Dale)

Highlights for today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

JOB-SEARCH HELP: 2-4 pm at Neighborhood House High Point Center, drop in to “work one-on-one with a coach and get help searching for opportunities, filling out applications, creating a cover letter and resume, practicing interview skills, and more. You are also welcome to use our computer lab with free use of Wi-Fi, printing, fax, scanning, and copying.” Free weekly event, open to all. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

JUSTIN KAUSAL-HAYES: 5-8 pm, live music at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor). No cover/minimum; happy-hour specials available until 6 pm. (1936 Harbor SW)

’13TH’ SCREENING & POTLUCK DINNER: 6:30 pm at Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall, a “special screening of ‘13th‘ (trailer), an Oscar-nominated documentary exploring the history of race & criminal justice in America.” Free; bring a potluck dish to share. (9140 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct, it’s your monthly chance to hear about local crime/safety trends and ask police about your neighborhood concerns. (Like the early-morning gunfire in North Delridge – story to come.) Also a special guest who will discuss the SPD Safe Place program and the Seattle Metropolitan Police Museum. All welcome. (2300 SW Webster)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: Acoustic instrumentalists and singers are welcome to come play at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library – bring the kids for stories, rhymes, and songs. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

