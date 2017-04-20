West Seattle Thursday: From dancing to Design Review, and beyond…



(One more look before the petals all fall: Cherry blossoms in Fauntleroy)

Morning to night, highlights of an option-filled Thursday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ACTIVE DADS PLAYGROUP: 10 am-noon at Neighborhood House High Point Center, open play and socializing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30-11 am at Southwest Library, bring your toddler(s) and preschooler(s), ages 1-5. (35th SW/SW Henderson)

AFTERNOON DANCE TIME: 2-4 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle with Lauren Petrie. All ages, abilities, skill levels welcome; no-host bar for 21+. No host bar with $3 beer, wine, and cocktails. “Join our fun and friendly community of dancers!” Admission $7 nonmembers, $5 members. (4217 SW Oregon)

4.20 @ ORIGINS CANNABIS: 3-7 pm, live music, deals, and fun to celebrate 4.20 at Origins Recreational Cannabis (WSB sponsor) in The Junction. (4800 40th SW)

TINKERLAB DROP-IN: 4-5:30 pm at High Point Library, drop in for a fun STEM-based craft or challenge. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

BEER TASTING: 5-8 pm at The Beer Junction, certified cicerone Melissa Twist from Pennsylvania’s Victory Brewing visits. (4511 California SW)

ENVIRONMENTAL SLAM: 6-8:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, middle- and high-school students’ multimedia presentations inspiring others to take action. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

JUNCTION, ARBOR HEIGHTS PROJECTS @ DESIGN-REVIEW DOUBLEHEADER: Two projects return to the Southwest Design Review Board tonight, with both reviews at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (California/Oregon): 6:30 pm, 4754 Fauntleroy Way SW, a 7-story, 108-apartment, 103-offstreet-parking-space proposal on the NE corner of California/Edmunds; see the design packet here. 8 pm, 4220 SW 100th, an 8-townhouse, 1-live-work-unit, 8-offstreet-parking-space proposal; see the design packet here. Both reviews include public-comment opportunities.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC, with the agenda including discussions from transportation projects, including the SW Admiral Way Pedestrian Crossing, to the off-leash-at-the-beach crackdown. (6115 SW Hinds)

HUMPBACK & GRAY WHALES IN PUGET SOUND: 7 pm at the Dakota Place Park Building, as previewed here, The Whale Trail presents John Calambokidis talking about the increase in humpback and gray whales in Puget Sound. Tickets available online. (California/Dakota)

FREE STRETCHING CLASS: 7:30 pm at West Seattle Performing Arts in The Junction, free class with tonight featuring input from a physical therapist. (California/Edmunds)

‘FROZEN’: 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse, it’s opening night for the newest production – details in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

NIGHTLIFE AND MORE … on our complete-calendar page.