West Seattle Thursday: Dining Out For Life; WSHS mental-health panel; CSIHS Multicultural Night; WS Transportation Coalition; more!



(Common loon, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more of what’s up today/tonight):

DINING OUT FOR LIFE: Five West Seattle/White Center restaurants are participating in this year’s dine-out fundraiser to benefit Lifelong:

LOW-LOW TIDE: 12:18 pm, -1.8 feet, excellent for beach walking, especially considering the weather. Even lower the next three days!

RAINWISE CELEBRATION: Come celebrate the RainWise accomplishments at Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood – and learn about “green stormwater infrastructure” and what it can do for you. 4:30-6:30 pm. (39th SW/SW Thistle)

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MULTICULTURAL NIGHT: Free food, fun, performances. Doors open at 5, performances start at 6. In the CSIHS Galleria. (2600 SW Thistle)

BEER-TASTING EVENT: 5-8 pm at The Beer Junction, with Lagunitas Brewing. (4511 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL SPOTLIGHTS MENTAL HEALTH: 6-7:30 pm, all are invited – parents, students, staff, other community members – to a student-led panel discussing mental-health issues and concerns. In the West Seattle High School library. More info in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

(added) MAYORAL CANDIDATE CARY MOON’S VIRTUAL TOWN HALL: At 6 pm, you’re invited to join in a “virtual town hall” with mayoral candidate Cary Moon. It had been promoted as RSVP-only, but we asked for the access info, since we don’t publish RSVP-only physical-space events either, and the campaign provided this:

To participate in Cary Moon’s virtual town hall online, click here at 6 PM

To join Cary Moon’s town hall by phone, call 855-756-7520 at 6 PM then enter this code: 35167#

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, with One Center City – big changes ahead downtown, affecting buses to/from West Seattle too – at the center of the agenda. (6400 SW Sylvan Way)

XOLIE MORRA: 7 pm solo performance at Whisky West. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

‘FROZEN’: 7:30 pm curtain for the Tony-nominated drama at ArtsWest Playhouse. (4711 California SW)

THE DEEP CUTS WITH DJ KINGBLIND: Starting at 8 tonight and every Thursday at Maharajah in The Junction. (4542 California SW)

BENEFIT FOR NW CHILDREN’S FUND: Live music tonight at The Skylark starting at 8, raising money for the NW Children’s Fund.

Also …

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 9 pm TONIGHT is the deadline to sign up your sale, if you’re having one on the 13th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (Saturday, May 13th) – then we get busy with the map and listings so they’ll be ready a week in advance for shoppers. Here’s where to sign up.