West Seattle Thriftway egg hunt proves fruitful for hundreds

This pre-Easter morning full of egg hunts began with the biggest one of all – the only one in our area with aisles of smiles – the West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) egg hunt, with hundreds of hunters finding many ways to cruise around the store:
The Easter Bunny was there as always to offer a paw for a high-five:
The hunting continued, past the freezer cases …
And if you looked closely at the cracker boxes …
Eventually it was time for a break to see what was inside those eggs:
