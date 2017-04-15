West Seattle Thriftway egg hunt proves fruitful for hundreds



(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

This pre-Easter morning full of egg hunts began with the biggest one of all – the only one in our area with aisles of smiles – the West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) egg hunt, with hundreds of hunters finding many ways to cruise around the store:

The Easter Bunny was there as always to offer a paw for a high-five:

The hunting continued, past the freezer cases …

And if you looked closely at the cracker boxes …

Eventually it was time for a break to see what was inside those eggs:

