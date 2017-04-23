West Seattle Sunday: Recycle Roundup; Earth Day storytelling; seed swap; music; more…



(“Dunlin are moving through, headed for the High Arctic,” reports photographer Mark Wangerin)

Ways to spend your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: Don’t need it? Can’t sell it? Recycle it! 9 am-3 pm today at Fauntleroy Church, it’s the spring Recycle Roundup. Here’s the list of what will and won’t be accepted. Free, but the Green Committee – which organizes this popular event – gratefully accepts contributions. If you’re coming to drop some stuff off, don’t wait till the last minute – things move faster earlier! (9140 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, year-round, in the street, in The Junction. Returning for the season today – Langley Fine Gardens from Vashon Island, which says they’re bringing “tomato, cold-weather veggie and herb starts, as well as our usual unusual flower starts”! (California between Oregon and Alaska)

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY REOPENS – ART & SEED SWAP TODAY: 10 am-6 pm, second day of reopening weekend at Village Green Nursery. We stopped in on Saturday for this photo of new proprietors Noah and Sarah:

Today they are again hosting Peggy Johnson‘s oil-painting show “Nature.” Also today, a seed swap at 1 pm. (10223 26th SW)

RECYCLE YOUR VASES/CONTAINERS AT FLEURT: Earth Day weekend again brings the vase/container recycling event at Fleurt in The Junction, which is celebrating its 8th anniversary this month. Bring yours in and “receive a little gift from Fleurt.” Open today 11 am-4 pm. (4536 California SW)

EARTH DAY STORYTELLING: 2-4 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center – see the lineup of storytellers and musicians here. Free. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

FRANK ZUVELA @ SOUTHWEST STORIES: 2 pm at South Park Library, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and the Seattle Public Library present this month’s “SouthWest Stories,” featuring Frank Zuvela talking about “Riverside Lives! Little-Known Stories of a Croatian Fishing Community.” Here’s his video invitation:

Learn about a historic West Seattle community you might never have heard about. Free! (8604 8th Ave. S.)

CAM BRADFORD: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

MUSIC NORTHWEST PRESENTS ‘CELLOS!’ 3 pm at Olympic Recital Hall on the south end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus – musician and program details here. (6000 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS’ ENSEMBLE: 6:30 pm, special performance at Providence Mount St. Vincent Chapel. Free – all welcome. (4831 35th SW)

LUCKY BROWN & THE SGs: Music-release party at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

