West Seattle Sunday: From the beach to the stage, and beyond…



(Brant, photographed by David Hutchinson, who says, “One of the benefits of being a Seal Sitter is to be out along the shoreline. Lots of wildlife to view, including large groups of Brant along Alki Beach, getting ready for their trip north.”)

Happy Sunday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, wander the street in the heart of The Junction and see what’s fresh! (California between Oregon and Alaska)

MASTER GARDENERS @ FARMERS’ MARKET: Have a gardening question/plant issue? 10 am-2 pm, it’s the Master Gardeners‘ first clinic of the season at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market – look for their booth. (California between Oregon and Alaska)

ROCK AND GEM SHOW: The West Seattle Rock Club‘s annual show continues today, 10 am-5 pm at the Masonic Center in The Junction. Free and fun, with activities as well as displays. (40th SW/SW Edmunds)

COMMUNITY ORCHARD WORK PARTY: 10 am-1 pm, you’re invited to the Community Orchard of West Seattle on Puget Ridge to help out – details in our calendar listing. North end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY’S SPRING RELEASE: Noon-4 pm, at the tasting room for Welcome Road Winery (WSB sponsor): “Enjoy noshes paired with our new summer-ready releases, including a Malbec fit for BBQ and our new Semillon.” (3804 California SW)

LOOKING FOR PRESCHOOL? Noon-2 pm, open house at Holy Rosary School‘s preschool – details in our calendar listing. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

OPEN HOUSE: If you’re looking for a home, 3-bedroom, 1.75-bath 6733 48th SW near Lowman Beach has an open house 1-4 pm today and it’s being advertised on WSB to get the word out.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Speaking of the beach – at 2:41 pm, it’s a -2.1′ low-low tide. You might even see a Dungeness crab, as did Heather‘s son at Constellation Park:

If you can’t get out today, maybe next month, when the lowest tides will be even lower – some below -3′.

‘BYE, BYE BIRDIE’: 2:30 pm curtain time for the final performance of Seattle Lutheran High School‘s production of the classic musical, in the gym. (4100 SW Genesee)

GET ON STAGE/GET INVOLVED: Open-microphone event for all ages with Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) at The Skylark next door. Sign up at 3 pm, get on stage starting at 4 pm, find out about this month’s beneficiary Social Justice Fund NW, which will have a representative there. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

UKESTRA AT C & P: The 14-member ukulele ensemble will perform at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) 3-5 pm.

‘FIRST DATE’: 3 pm curtain time for Twelfth Night Productions‘ comedy, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center – details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

RAJAA GHARBI’S OPENING RECEPTION: 4-7 pm, you’re invited to international artist/poet Rajaa Gharbi‘s new studio/gallery in The Junction for the opening reception: “Framed prints of selected paintings and drawings from Rajaa’s exhibitions held between 1987 and 2015 will be sold with a percentage of the proceeds benefiting local nonprofit K-Love 4 Art.”

(That work – image provided by the gallery – is titled “Moons, Desires, and Rumi’s Mistresses.”) More info in our calendar listing. (4425 41st SW)

THERE’S MORE … as you’ll see on our complete-calendar page!