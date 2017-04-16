West Seattle Sunday: Easter events and more



(Photo by Chris Frankovich – the Olympic Mountains’ Brothers)

Good morning! Since the day begins with sunrise Easter services, we’re publishing the list early. First, from our Easter & More page:

UCC CHURCHES’ ALKI BEACH SERVICE: 6 am on Alki Beach, with Admiral UCC, Alki UCC, and Fauntleroy UCC. (Fire-pit area near Alki SW/59th SW)

SUNRISE SERVICE AT FOREST LAWN: 6:30 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery & Funeral Home (WSB sponsor) with the West Seattle Ministerial Association. (6701 30th SW)

OTHER SERVICES, SOME WITH SPECIAL EVENTS: See our Easter & More page, with listings sent by 10 local churches, some with events in addition to the services, such as egg hunts for the kids and breakfast or brunch

EGG HUNT AT WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open 10 am-2 pm as usual, in the heart of The Junction, with a holiday extra:

Kids, search for Easter Eggs hidden all over the market, tell the manager where you found the eggs for a special farmers market prize!

(California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

EGG HUNT IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Arbor Heights Community Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt for the community at 11:45 am at ARK Park. (SW 102nd St & 42nd SW)

JAMTIME: Old-time music, live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)

Though we don’t have an open-and-closed list for Easter, here are a few notes we did happen to collect:

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: It IS running today, its first Sunday of the 7-days-a-week spring/summer schedule.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: The home of West Seattle’s history won’t be open today.

LIBRARIES OPEN: Seattle Public Library branches will be open today (1-5 pm as usual).

EARLY CLOSING: According to the Trader Joe’s website, it closes early today – 5 pm.

Any other open/closed/different-hours notes for today, please text us (206-293-6302) or comment – thanks!