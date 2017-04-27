West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle scene: RainWise celebration at Peace Lutheran

April 27, 2017
With the rain record we’ve just set, it’s almost humorous that there wasn’t a drop in sight when RainWise threw a party today at Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood, in honor of the “green stormwater infrastructure” that has lessened the load on the combined-sewer system in the area, to reduce the chances of overflows into Puget Sound.

The church is in what King County refers to as the “Barton basin,” where combined-stormwater overflow control has been put into place via projects like this as well as the county-installed raingardens and bioswales in nearby Westwood and Sunrise Heights a short distance to the east.

Here’s a map showing green-stormwater-infrastructure projects around Seattle and King County.

