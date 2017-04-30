West Seattle scene: Flamingo-flocking fundraiser

“D in West Seattle” sent that photo this week after the flamingo flock turned up outside a neighbor’s house. It’s been a few years since the peak of the flamingo-flocking fad, and D wondered what we might have heard about who’s doing this right now (and why). The sign in the photo was a big hint – we found contact info online for the West Seattle branch of Young Life</strong>, a faith-based organization, and area director Alison Bray answered our inquiry: They’re flocking through July as a fundraiser, $50, West Seattle/White Center area only: “All donations help local middle-school and high-school students attend camp this summer.” If you’re interested, you can contact Alison – alisonb.yl@gmail.com.