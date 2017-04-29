West Seattle Saturday: Junction Day of Giving, YMCA Healthy Kids Day, NW Green Home Tour, wine, tea, theater, music, more!



(Great Blue Heron rock-hopping at low tide – photographed by Kersti Muul)

From the beaches to the businesses, something for everyone today/tonight. Here are the highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: Second Saturday of the season for Lao-Shi Caylen Storm‘s free Tai Chi at Alki, 9 am, by Statue of Liberty Plaza. (61st SW/Alki SW)

COMMUNICATORS’ DISASTER DRILL: 9 am-noon, you’re invited to observe in the south-side field at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), one of multiple sites citywide where the Seattle Auxiliary Communications Services has a disaster drill, “Operation Spring Break,” simulating the immediate aftermath of a major earthquake, this morning. (6000 16th SW)

HEALTHY KIDS DAY: 10 am-1 pm at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle. See all the activity highlights in this preview from earlier this week. Free, all welcome, nonmembers as well as members. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION DAY OF GIVING: 10 am-6 pm, ~30 West Seattle Junction shops and restaurants will be donating part of their proceeds to nonprofits – see who’s participating and which nonprofits they’ve chosen by going here. Also note that while Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is participating, their storefront is closed – they’re at the Tacoma Guitar Festival today and will be donating part of what they sell while there.

FREE SHREDDING/E-CYCLING: 10 am-1 pm in The Junction’s northeast parking lot, presented by West Seattle Windermere. (Off 42nd SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

INTERNATIONAL TABLETOP GAMING DAY: 10 am-midnight at Meeples Games, come for a scheduled event and/or open gaming! Our calendar listing has the lineup as well as a reminder that they’re collecting nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. (3727 California SW)

(added) DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: 10 am-2 pm, Southwest Precinct – drop off your unwanted/expired prescription drugs to get them safely out of your home. (2300 SW Webster)

GREEN HOME TOUR: Four West Seattle stops are part of the Northwest Green Home Tour today – all listed, with addresses, in our calendar listing. 11 am-5 pm. Free.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY’S SPRING RELEASE WEEKEND: 1-5 pm at Welcome Road Winery (WSB sponsor): “Enjoy noshes paired with our new summer-ready releases, including a Malbec fit for BBQ and our new Semillon.” More info here. (3804 California SW)

PRINCESS ANGELINE NATIVE TEA PARTY: 1-3 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center, “Native & English teas, cakes, and finger sandwiches with a lump of sunshine. Your hostess is Princess Angeline’s great-great-grand-niece, Cecile Hansen,” Duwamish Tribe chair. Music too. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

EXPLORE THE SHORE AT LOW TIDE: 1:51 pm, -2.4′ low-low tide. But don’t be sad if you miss it – next month we’ll have some -3′ low-low tides.

FREE SELF-DEFENSE CLASS: 3:30 pm at Seattle Integrated Martial Arts, “donation-based with proceeds going to organizations and services helping women deal with and prevent sexual assault.” (4159 Fauntleroy Way SW)

MUSIC NIGHT OUT FOR DENNY/SEALTH: 5:30 pm at Fauntleroy Church, dinner, auction, and music to celebrate and raise money for Denny International Middle School and Chief Sealth International High School musicians – details in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)

BELLS OF THE SOUND: The popular handbell group presents a jazz concert at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (3940 41st SW)

‘BYE, BYE BIRDIE’: 7:30 pm curtain time for Seattle Lutheran High School‘s production of the classic musical, in the gym. (4100 SW Genesee)

‘FIRST DATE’: Twelfth Night Productions‘ comedy has a 7:30 pm curtain time tonight, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center – details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

A NIGHT OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, Abby K (CD release!), Amanda Navares, Jared Mitchell & The Wingtips perform. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SCOTT MX TURNER: Live music at Whisky West, 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

2 WEEKS TO WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: Saturday, May 13th, is the big day – with 310+ sales of all sizes, all around the peninsula, signed up to be on The Map, which will be available one week from today! Watch for our next preview later today.