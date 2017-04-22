West Seattle Saturday: Earth Day, Record Store Day, music, books, neighborliness, more…



(Photo by Peter Mangolds – sea lions leaping @ Jack Block Park)

From morning’s first light until late into the night, many options for your Earth Day Saturday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RECORD STORE DAY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Biggest day of the year at West Seattle’s own record store and café. Easy Street opens at 7 am, and three live musical performances are planned in the afternoon/evening – see the lineup in our calendar listing. (California/Alaska)

TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: 9 am at Alki Beach, by the Statue of Liberty, it’s the return of free Tai Chi at the Beach, with Lao-Shi Caylen Storm. Details in our calendar listing. (61st SW/Alki SW)

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY CLEANUP: 9 am-noon, volunteers are cleaning up at and around Lafayette Elementary in honor of Earth Day, as previewed here. (California/Lander)

WESTSIDE NEIGHBORS NETWORK FORUM: 9:30-11:30 am at West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle, come talk and learn about this newly organized network aimed at coalescing community support for aging in place and other ways to thrive. (36th/Snoqualmie)

BOOK SALE: 10 am-2 pm, celebrate Earth Day at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) by shopping the annual used-book sale! Details in our calendar listing. (3840 41st SW)

DUWAMISH ALIVE! 10 am-2 pm, multiple sites on the Duwamish River and in its watershed where you can volunteer, as previewed here. The official opening ceremony is at T-107 Park on the river. (4700 W. Marginal Way SW)

WYATT’S JEWELERS CELEBRATES 12 YEARS: 10 am-4 pm, anniversary celebration at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village. Drinks, desserts, giveaways … and the anniversary sale. (2600 SW Barton)

VILLAGE GREEN REOPENS: Under new ownership, Village Green Nursery is reopening as of today, 10 am-6 pm. Peggy Johnson‘s art show is part of reopening weekend. (10223 26th SW)

GET TO KNOW THE WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: 1-3 pm at Neighborhood House High Point Family Resource Center, special event where you can find out about and sign up to be part of the West Seattle Timebank. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

‘THE MAGIC FLUTE’ PREVIEW CONCERT: Professional singers and accompanist perform a preview concert at 2 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

EARTH DAY CONCERT WITH PAUL GERARD: 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC: “Join us for an evening of creation-centered music featuring original songs by Paul Gerard, celebrating our endlessly fascinating planet and its myriad creatures and environs.” More info in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)

‘FROZEN’: 7:30 pm curtain tonight for the new ArtsWest production, a Tony-nominated play about a serial killer and the two women who track him down. (4711 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Legendary Tiny Giants, led by Ricky Gene Powell, performs starting at 9 pm at Parliament Tavern in The Admiral District. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Rambis, Alluvion, Kylmyys, Your City Sleeps, starting at 9 pm at The Skylark in North Delridge. $7 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MORE! See our complete-calendar page.