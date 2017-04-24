WEST SEATTLE REPAVING: City says it might move Roxbury up to 2019, as it kicks off outreach for 2 projects including Avalon

In our recent reports on West Seattle roads in need of repaving, and the ensuing comments, 35th SW and Delridge Way SW dominated the discussion. Tonight, we received SDOT e-mail announcing the start of “outreach” for two other repaving projects, including “fact sheets” with maps for each.

One is SW Roxbury between 15th SW and 35th SW – originally in the city plans for 2021, but now described as “as soon as 2019”:

The other is SW Avalon Way and three blocks of 35th, still on the list for 2019:

We’ve already mentioned Avalon, when the repaving plan was noted on a map related to the upcoming Harbor/Spokane/Avalon/Manning Improvements project. But news of a potentially earlier timetable for Roxbury repaving is somewhat out of the blue. Tonight’s e-mail from SDOT communicator Dan Anderson says a postcard about Avalon has been sent, and one for Roxbury “is coming soon.” Avalon also has an online survey, and each project, says Anderson, will have “a public event” in the next month or so.

We have a lot of followup questions and couldn’t ask them tonight since all this arrived fairly late. But we wanted to get this info out for starters, and we’ll be following up tomorrow. In the meantime, Anderson also mentioned e-mail addresses you can use for questions or comments:

avalonpaving@seattle.gov

roxburypaving@seattle.gov