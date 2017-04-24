West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE REPAVING: City says it might move Roxbury up to 2019, as it kicks off outreach for 2 projects including Avalon

April 24, 2017 9:28 pm
In our recent reports on West Seattle roads in need of repaving, and the ensuing comments, 35th SW and Delridge Way SW dominated the discussion. Tonight, we received SDOT e-mail announcing the start of “outreach” for two other repaving projects, including “fact sheets” with maps for each.

One is SW Roxbury between 15th SW and 35th SW – originally in the city plans for 2021, but now described as “as soon as 2019”:

The other is SW Avalon Way and three blocks of 35th, still on the list for 2019:

We’ve already mentioned Avalon, when the repaving plan was noted on a map related to the upcoming Harbor/Spokane/Avalon/Manning Improvements project. But news of a potentially earlier timetable for Roxbury repaving is somewhat out of the blue. Tonight’s e-mail from SDOT communicator Dan Anderson says a postcard about Avalon has been sent, and one for Roxbury “is coming soon.” Avalon also has an online survey, and each project, says Anderson, will have “a public event” in the next month or so.

We have a lot of followup questions and couldn’t ask them tonight since all this arrived fairly late. But we wanted to get this info out for starters, and we’ll be following up tomorrow. In the meantime, Anderson also mentioned e-mail addresses you can use for questions or comments:

avalonpaving@seattle.gov
roxburypaving@seattle.gov

9 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE REPAVING: City says it might move Roxbury up to 2019, as it kicks off outreach for 2 projects including Avalon"

  • AmandaK(H) April 24, 2017 (9:43 pm)
    This is GREAT news for Roxbury.  It is so needed! Yes!

  • JRR April 24, 2017 (9:43 pm)
    Maybe my house will stop shaking when semis hit the potholes at the hill at 21st and Roxbury. Oh, a dream…

  • Delridge Resident April 24, 2017 (9:51 pm)
    I moved into Delridge on one of those big box townhouses that were built back in 2015 and love the neighborhood and my neighbors.  Also glad I was able to afford to be able to stay in the city and obtain a home so while unsightly to some, personally thankful.

    With that out of the way… I sent a note to SDOT about repaving Delridge and they said it wasn’t in the plans.  The city doesn’t hold the construction companies accountable for ripping up the roads to pipe the water/sewer into the street which fall apart after a year or two creating the situation that exists.  

    Frustrating… 

  • ACG April 24, 2017 (9:57 pm)
    Both lanes of Roxbury are city of Seattle, correct?  Unincorporated White Center begins at the sidewalks and property adjacent to the road on the south side, right? (With the exception of that weird jog around the Catholic Church and school). 

    • WSB April 24, 2017 (10:17 pm)
      Technically for most of the stretch the city-county line is right down the middle (with some exceptions, such as at Holy Family, where the city jogs a bit further south). But SDOT maintains the road curb-to-curb and the signals (it would be hard to divide up a traffic signal, for example) – as noted during the rechannelization project meetings. – TR

      • ACG April 24, 2017 (10:30 pm)
        Thanks for the clarification, WSB. I’ve had to call 911 before for issues I’ve witnessed on Roxbury, and the operator would tell me that SPD will only respond to issues in the north side lanes and that side of the street. I just wanted to be sure that the lanes in both directions would be fixed- it would be so lame to only have one side of the road fixed when the whole thing is deteriorating. 

        • WSB April 24, 2017 (10:51 pm)
          Police and fire generally go along the split. But they do wind up joining forces when feasible – we have a photo in the archives somewhere from a gunfire incident in the past couple years, with SPD and KCSO elbow-to-elbow – and sometimes city will get to a crash and find out it’s on the county side, or vice versa, but they’ll do what needs to be done until the appropriate department can get on scene.

  • Chris MacKenzie April 24, 2017 (10:04 pm)
    I hope they are planning on doing something about California Ave below Hamilton Park!  It is treacherous to drive! 

  • Bill B. April 24, 2017 (10:24 pm)
    2019?  I have a short and sweet idea.  DIY.  That should speed up the process from the city.

    The pothole rangers filled up some bus rut damage on 35th Ave SW between SW Alaska Street and SW Avalon.  I was glad to see them out there because that has been one of the most problematical sections of roadway for bicyclists.  It was really dangerous trying to dodge the potholes while trying to pay attention to vehicular traffic.  Problem now is this: instead of potholes there are now asphalt “gopher mounds” to dodge.  I’m not sure which is the more dangerous, the previous potholes or the newly created asphalt “speed bumps.”

