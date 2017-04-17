West Seattle, Washington

18 Tuesday

50℉

WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: 327 customers in Brace Point, Arroyos

April 17, 2017 6:33 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
6:33 PM: That’s the Seattle City Light map showing the extent of a power outage that started shortly after 6 pm in Brace Point and part of The Arroyos. SCL says 327 customers – homes/businesses – are affected, but no word yet on the outage’s cause. The estimated restoration time is ~9:28 pm but remember that’s just a guess – could be sooner, could be later. (Thanks for the tips, and let us know when the power’s back – 206-293-6302 text or voice – thanks!)

7:18 PM: About half those who originally lost power have it back – 159 are still out, per the map, which now attributes the outage to “equipment failure.”

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: 327 customers in Brace Point, Arroyos"

  • HelperMonkey April 17, 2017 (6:48 pm)
    Lights flickered in Arbor Heights 

  • Jack April 17, 2017 (10:39 pm)
    Power’s back on but now the cable is out.

    • WSB April 17, 2017 (10:50 pm)
      Thank you! SCL map doesn’t reflect full restoration yet but it tends to lag, we’ll keep checking.

      Cable outages do seem to accompany power outages – be sure to report it if you haven’t already.

