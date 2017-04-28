West Seattle Friday: Theater, music, student artists, low-low tide, more!



(Harbor seal, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD PLANT SALE: Gearing up for gardening? Noon-4 pm, the White Center Library Guild‘s fundraising sale offers plant starts and gardening books, at the library. (1409 SW 107th)

LOW-LOW-TIDE SEASON: First minus-two-foot-plus daytime low-low tide of the year, 1:03 pm, -2.3 feet. Even lower tomorrow!

LIVE MUSIC AT SALTY’S ON ALKI: New Orleans jazz with the Dave Holo Trio, 5-8 pm. (1936 Harbor SW)

RECEPTION FOR STUDENT ARTISTS: 5:30-7:30 pm at ArtsWest, come meet the high-school student artists whose work is on display in “Exploration and Manipulation.” (4711 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Siggie the Vintage Man, solo acoustic Americana, 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘FIRST DATE’: Opening night for Twelfth Night Productions‘ new play, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center: “When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner.” (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘FROZEN’: This “Tony Award-nominated play about a serial killer and two women who track him down” continues at ArtsWest, 7:30 pm. (4711 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Four bands play hard rock, metal, punk, 9 pm. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: The spotlight is on Seattle women musicians tonight, 9 pm. $7 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)