West Seattle development: Next Design Review meeting set for 5458 California SW

Eight months after its first Design Review meeting (WSB coverage here; official city report here), 5458 California SW has a date for its next, and possibly final, one: June 1st. The project is a three-story building with six live-work units, planned to replace the 109-year-old “log house” on the site that currently serves as home to Ventana Construction (WSB sponsor), which will move to a new location when its lease expires this summer; the house, as reported here in March, has been sold and will be moved to a new site. Meantime, the design packet for the June 1st hearing (6:30 pm, Senior Center/Sisson Building, 4217 SW Oregon) isn’t out yet, but we’ll publish an update when it is.