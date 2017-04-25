WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tire/wheel stolen; shared-car vandalism; packages taken

The latest West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

TIRE/WHEEL THEFT: The photo and report are from Matt in Alki:

I live on the corner of 59th Ave SW and Admiral. When I went out to my car this morning to leave for work I came upon this. Someone had jacked just one entire tire/wheel with bolts. Has anyone else in the area had this happen or did any of my neighbors notice anything unusual last night?

SHARED-CAR VANDALISM: Last night, somebody smashed the window of a car2go vehicle left parked outside Ben‘s house on 8th SW in Highland Park:

He says 911 told him he couldn’t file a report because he wasn’t the victim. After multiple tries, he reached car2go, which said they would report it and send someone over to clean up and get the car.

PACKAGE TAKEN: The video and report are from Isaac on Puget Ridge:

16th Ave right across from South Seattle College. Happened today 4/25 at 12:32 pm.

PACKAGES, MAIL TAKEN: From Adam in the 3000 block of SW Avalon Way:

We have had two packages stolen from our home, one on 4/10 @ 3:35 AM and also on this Saturday @ 02:11 by different people. Both are outgoing food delivery coolers to be picked up by FEDEX in the morning which is why we place them outside before we go to bed. Also last week our mailboxes were ripped open and the mail stolen.

MEETING REMINDER: Neighborhood crime/safety concerns? The West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meets at 6:30 pm at the precinct, with new Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge as guest speaker. All welcome. (2300 SW Webster)