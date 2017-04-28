West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Boathouse-burglary suspect Paul Story back in custody

April 28, 2017 4:34 pm
Just tweeted by Seattle Police: 44-year-old Paul D. Story, charged in last month’s boathouse-burglary case along the Duwamish River, is back in custody. It’s been two weeks since SPD circulated his photo, asking for help finding him; that in turn was one week after we reported he had been charged in connection with a break-in at a marina on the Duwamish River. That March 22nd incident drew more attention than most burglaries after Story jumped into the river and swam under the boathouse to try to evade police. He was taken to the hospital, then to jail, but released five days later because charges hadn’t been filed. SPD says they arrested him today in SODO after a tip; the arrest warrant that’s been out for him carries a bail amount of $100,000.

