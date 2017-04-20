WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car broken into; bicycle found

In West Seattle Crime Watch, two reader reports:
CAR BROKEN INTO: Ashley reports, “My boyfriend’s 2013 Mazda CX-5 was broken into on 41st and Edmunds, they went through everything, only took some change. Just wanted to give anyone else who parks on that street a heads up.”
BICYCLE FOUND: From Jason, the photo and report:
Picture attached of a bike, probably stolen and ditched, without a seat. Been sitting just south of the pedestrian bridge on Fauntleroy & Andover for a couple of days.
