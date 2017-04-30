WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-in; Crime Prevention Coordinator’s first newsletter

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, a reader report and the first newsletter from the Southwest Precinct‘s new Crime Prevention Coordinator:

CAR PROWL: From Ian – “My family and I got our car broken into last night and misc items taken. We must have both accidentally left the car doors unlocked as no forced entry. We live on 37th and Genesee. [map] Please keep an eye out!”

CRIME PREVENTION COORDINATOR’S NEWSLETTER: Even if you haven’t met Jennifer Burbridge, the Southwest Precinct’s new crime-prevention coordinator, in person, you might feel like you know her through our recent reports – the announcement of her hiring, our subsequent interview, and her talk at last week’s West Seattle Block Watch Captains’ Network meeting. She told that group she’ll be writing a monthly newsletter; here’s the first edition:

(If it’s easier for you to read, here’s the PDF version.)

