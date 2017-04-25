WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY 2017: Two days to get your May 13th sale on the map! Plus, previews

If you’re planning to be part of the 13th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 13th, and you’re not registered yet – two more days! 9 pm Thursday (April 27th) is this year’s registration deadline – and here’s where to sign up.

So far, 240+ sales are on their way to The Map (which will be available here, along with the listings, one week before sale day). Searching through them, we found – so far:

*60 sales mentioning toys

*29 sales mentioning tables

*20 moving sales

*16 sales with free stuff

*14 sales with beds or stuff for them

*7 sales mentioning antiques

*7 sales where you’ll find lemonade

*6 sales with bicycles

*5 sales offering “treasures”

*2 sales mentioning “wedding decor”

*1 sale promising “nerdy gifts”

*1 sale with a wine cooler AND an air conditioner (think summer!)

… and (as 13 listings promise) much more! North to south, east to west, you’ll probably find some sales within walking distance of wherever in West Seattle (and a bit south) you are. So set aside 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 13th (or some portion thereof), and be ready to join in the city’s biggest person-to-person recycling day. More updates ahead!