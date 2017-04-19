West Seattle Coffee With a Cop: Watch for the sequel



(WSB photos. Above, West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Swift with Officer Tom Burns)

If you had hoped to check out the first West Seattle edition of Coffee With a Cop at the Junction Starbucks this afternoon, but couldn’t get there … there will be a sequel. It seems Starbucks thought it had been rescheduled, explained Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge, but nobody got the memo, so she and some officers showed up, including the bicycle squad, as evidenced by parking outside:

Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Pierre Davis dropped by too:

We haven’t yet verified the new date – hoping to get that info tomorrow – but we’re hearing early May. This is a national program, and Starbucks is supporting 100 of the meetings coast-to-coast this year.