West Seattle, Washington

20 Thursday

West Seattle Coffee With a Cop: Watch for the sequel

April 19, 2017 10:04 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police | WS beverages


(WSB photos. Above, West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Swift with Officer Tom Burns)

If you had hoped to check out the first West Seattle edition of Coffee With a Cop at the Junction Starbucks this afternoon, but couldn’t get there … there will be a sequel. It seems Starbucks thought it had been rescheduled, explained Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge, but nobody got the memo, so she and some officers showed up, including the bicycle squad, as evidenced by parking outside:

Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Pierre Davis dropped by too:

We haven’t yet verified the new date – hoping to get that info tomorrow – but we’re hearing early May. This is a national program, and Starbucks is supporting 100 of the meetings coast-to-coast this year.

2 Replies to "West Seattle Coffee With a Cop: Watch for the sequel"

  • JennyL April 19, 2017 (10:07 pm)
    We’d like to join the next time!

  • fiz April 19, 2017 (10:19 pm)
    So glad to have Tom and the rest of the bike squad in West Seattle, especially in the Junction.    Thanks, SPD!

