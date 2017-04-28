WEST SEATTLE CHAMBER: After Hours @ HomeStreet Bank; awards breakfast next week

This month’s West Seattle Chamber of Commerce After Hours event brought local business reps to HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) in The Junction – above, from left, are Chamber CEO Lynn Dennis, branch manager Nam Le, and Chamber board president Paul Prentice. The Chamber honored HomeStreet as Emerging Business of the Year in 2016, and is days away from celebrating this year’s winners of the Westside Awards. We checked today and some tickets remain for the awards breakfast next Thursday (May 4th), 7:30 am at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) – here’s where to register.
