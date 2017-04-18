West Seattle, Washington

Warning/reminder for dog owners: Sign seen at Alki Beach

April 18, 2017 12:04 pm
Yes, the no-pets-on-the-beach law is enforced at Alki and other waterfront parks sometimes – and at least one citation recipient is unhappy about it. We took that photo this morning after someone called to tell us about the sign. A first-time violation will cost you $54, according to this list of city fines, which has the reminder that it’s “unlawful to permit any dog to run at large in any park, except in designated off-leash areas, OR unlawful to permit any dog to enter any public beach, swimming area or wading area, pond, fountain, stream, or organized athletic area.” We’re checking to see if Seattle Animal Shelter (aka “animal control”) has any stats on how many tickets it’s issued so far this year.

44 Replies to "Warning/reminder for dog owners: Sign seen at Alki Beach"

  • cjboffoli April 18, 2017 (12:08 pm)
    I think the punctuation police needs to write someone a ticket for reckless, unnecessary use of an apostrophe.

    • emcat8 April 18, 2017 (1:08 pm)
      They could make even more money off the bizarre use of quotation marks. 

    • Kadoo April 18, 2017 (2:40 pm)
      😊

  • heylady April 18, 2017 (12:09 pm)
    Are there any lawful places for our dogs to swim?

    • McBride April 18, 2017 (12:34 pm)
      There’s a couple. The one that leaps immediately to mind is the Sand Point off-leash area. I think Burien has a beach location.

    • Mr. J April 18, 2017 (12:40 pm)
      Magnuson Park has a dog run that leads to a beach area on Lake Washington, there’s dogs swimming out there all the time. 

    • Kristina April 18, 2017 (12:42 pm)
      There is water access at Magnuson Off Leash Park, Marymoor Off Leash Park, and Luther Burbank Off Leash Park (on Mercer Island, closest to West Seattle). There’s an even bigger area in Edmonds, but that’s pretty far. 

    • Joe Szilagyi April 18, 2017 (12:45 pm)
      Magnuson Park, Luthor Park in Mercer Island, your pool.

    • Wild One April 18, 2017 (12:46 pm)
      The Magnuson dog park has beach access.

  • Cycleman April 18, 2017 (12:11 pm)
    “No warning” please there are sign posted down there for years to keep dogs off of the beach. And good thing too, when your kids are playing in the sand and dig up a dog poo it’s not pretty. 

  • PG April 18, 2017 (12:16 pm)
    I hope animal control is also at Lincoln Park!

  • Chuck April 18, 2017 (12:23 pm)
    I predict this thread is about to go truly off-leash… Here goes.  Hooray for Animal Control for actually doing their dang jobs! And a big Waaaaaaaaaah! to the sign writer. Serves you right. Your entitled attitude is typical of all that is wrong in Seattle, and everywhere. Your dog is NOT entitled to run all over Alki Beach (or Lincoln Park, or Lowman), chasing birds, pooping, and possibly even scaring off (or otherwise harming) baby seals. I only wish that Animal Control would be MUCH more active in their efforts. I spot off-leash dogs every single time I walk Lincoln, and almost always on the beach. It’s not the pet’s fault. People are just plain rude, and wrong-headed. I hope they all get tickets, and the sooner the better. This is one time when I’m actually on the side of the city. 

    • Dave April 18, 2017 (1:01 pm)
      This person is upset because they got a ticket for breaking the law? They probably wanted a warning vs a ticket. If Animal Control gave out warnings to everyone who said ” they didn’t know” then they’d probably never give out any actual tickets. No dog signs are posted at the beach. Ironic that they made their own sign but didn’t notice or ignored signs put up by the city saying no dogs. Lol. Glad Animal Control is writing tickets, they could do it every day at Alki and Lincoln Park.

  • KBear April 18, 2017 (12:24 pm)
    If the city were trying to raise revenue through animal control citations, there would be more than 2 officers for the whole city. (If only it were so!)

  • doglover April 18, 2017 (12:42 pm)
    For being known as “dog friendly,” West Seattle is the least dog friendly city I’ve lived in across the U.S.

    • Greg April 18, 2017 (12:54 pm)
      We love dogs, but salt water beaches which are frequently by federally protected marine species are not the right place for them. 

    • Norton April 18, 2017 (1:03 pm)
      Walking your dog on public property is a privilege, not a right. Perhaps you should question your entitled mentality?

    • Coldheart Craig April 18, 2017 (1:11 pm)
      Your sentiment does not reflect responsible dog owners or beach lovers and I’d hate to imagine non-dog owners lumping me in with you.

    • JanS April 18, 2017 (1:16 pm)
      oh, good grief…I’m a cat lover, and even I like dogs. But….the law is the law…abide by it, and you’ll have no problems. Leashes are not expensive.  No one cares  if you think your pup is under voice control. It isn’t.  So leash up when out walking your furbaby. And have a great week :)

    • newnative April 18, 2017 (1:34 pm)
      West Seattle is a neighborhood, not a city.  Seattle is the most dog-centric place I have ever lived. Dogs in restaurants, bars, on the bus, in strollers, in dog parks and in people parks, school yards, you name it.  If you think this isn’t dog-friendly enough, then, wow. 

  • SJoy April 18, 2017 (12:45 pm)
    Ohhhh, I’m so sorry that some entitled…. person received a ticket for having their dog on the beach and off a leash. Welcome to the real world where people should follow the rules so that everybody can enjoy their time out with their dogs.

     I am unable to walk my dogs most places because entitled yahoos like to let their dogs off their leash and they run up to my dogs, who don’t appreciate it. It’s a safety thing – for all of us.  

  • Chris Stripinis April 18, 2017 (12:46 pm)
    And why is “money” in quotes?  Is that a euphemism?

  • Norton April 18, 2017 (12:49 pm)
    A dog killed a baby seal at Lincoln Park last year, but it was a good dog who would never hurt anything. Just like Ted Bundy.

  • JRR April 18, 2017 (12:55 pm)
    While I enjoy the sign for its oddball punctuation and font kerning, I am even more thrilled to see some enforcement of the no-dogs-on-beaches rule. I have two dogs, too. Seriously, people, the rules apply to you, too.

  • old timer April 18, 2017 (1:01 pm)
    Solstice park could be a great revenue source should the City choose to harvest there.

  • RF April 18, 2017 (1:14 pm)
    Where is the grammar obsessed Roman guard when you need him? 

  • WSFam April 18, 2017 (1:20 pm)
    We have had our leashed dog picked up by an off leash dog and bitten by another off leash dog. Our son has been chased by an off leash dog at the Chinese garden and now tends to fear most dogs. I applaud the officers and wish there were 20 more. 

    • Peter April 18, 2017 (1:35 pm)
      I agree. I’ve been bitten by an off-leash dog. They need to be restrained. Unfortunately that doesn’t stop every dog owner from being so sure their dog would never hurt anyone.

  • Peter April 18, 2017 (1:20 pm)
    Just another self-entitled malcontent who thinks they law shouldn’t apply to him. Too bad so sad.

  • Seattlite April 18, 2017 (1:36 pm)
    About one month ago I was on an interior path in Lincoln Park taking photos.  I felt like something was stirring in an otherwise quiet area.  When I looked up from my camera, two unleashed pit bulls were racing toward me.  A couple was walking a medium distance from the pitbulls.  The guy did call out to the dogs but they kept running toward me.  I froze.  The dog owners had the leashes in their hands and finally got the dogs to stop.  I asked them to please leash their dogs which they did.  And, I let them know that Seattle has a leash law.  The point is that I have no idea what a dog’s temperament is especially run they are running as a fast speed toward you.  Everyone should obey the leash law for safety.

    • Help April 18, 2017 (2:20 pm)
      YIKES!

      Luckily, you weren’t a tiny child that turned and ran, triggering chase instinct.

  • AmandaK(H) April 18, 2017 (1:46 pm)
    That sign is hilarious.

  • miws April 18, 2017 (2:01 pm)
    Why is it, when laws are enforced (and adequately “advertised” by the way of straightforward signage) and tickets are handed out, it’s a revenue grab, and why is it when people support enforcement of leash laws, and “keep dogs off the beach” laws, they are dog-haters?

    I happen to love dogs and other pets, but also love the non-pet animals that share our community, and want to see them protected, as well as the general public, and the leashed pets that are taking part in the enjoyment of our public spaces.  

    Mike

  • Alan April 18, 2017 (2:09 pm)
    That is too funny. Now I’ll be on the lookout for signs written by this person when they receive parking or speeding tickets. Maybe they are friends with Eric Galanti and thought the “I forgot” excuse would work for them.

    I’m tired of people telling me about how friendly their dog is after it has jumped on me. It is still going to require a change of underwear, thank you. You knew, but I didn’t.

  • skeeter April 18, 2017 (2:14 pm)
    I am delighted to see the leash laws enforced.  Thank you.  Thank you.  Thank you. 

  • Word choice is important April 18, 2017 (2:17 pm)
    I am not sure “entitled” is the right word choice for off-leash scofflaws.  One dictionary defines entitled as “believing oneself to be inherently deserving of privileges or special treatment.” I think it is simply not following the rules for the sake of convenience or not believing the rules should be in place.

    To me it is similar to texting while driving or exceeding the speed limit.  I do the latter but not the former. I think texting while driving is far too dangerous to risk. However, I believe that the times I choosen to exceed the speed limit poses little risk.  I don’t believe I deserve special treatment when I am exceeding the speed limit.  I don’t feel entitled to it.  It is simply a risk I am willing to take and I take advantage of limited enforcement.

    I don’t think distracted drivers (e.g., texting, streaming video, eating) feel entitled to do so.  I think they make a big error of judgement and don’t think about the risk they are trying to manage.  However, they are also taking advantage of limited enforcement despite the rising number of accidents and lives lost due to distracted driving .  According to the Center for Disease Control’s latest statistics:

    1)  In 2013, 3,154 people were killed in crashes involving a distracted driver, compared to 3,328 in 2012.

    2) In 2013, 424,000 people were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver, an almost 10% increase since 2011.

    3) In 2013, nearly one in five crashes (18%) in which someone was injured involved distracted driving.1

    As for owners of off-leash dogs, it is a risk they take.  If a dog off leash approaches me I will do whatever I can to protect my safety, the health of the dog be damned. It is a risk for their pet similar to off-leash cats being eaten by local coyotes.

    I agree that is a funny sign.

  • DirkDigs April 18, 2017 (2:31 pm)
    Great, now that I have proof that law enforcement actually ENFORCES laws in the area, can you please come and enforce the speed limit in my neighborhood (Spokane and 44th & 45th Ave SW)?

    I love how they have the radar device going up admiral but couldn’t give less of a crap about speed limits where children actually walk the sidewalks…

  • Jeannie April 18, 2017 (2:36 pm)
    I wouldn’t mind if the city posted LARGER signs than the ones they already have. That way, the entitled dog owners who defy the law can’t use the excuse “Oh, I didn’t see the sign.” I know that Animal Control has issued fines to several people this year. They might be short-staffed, but they’ll be on the lookout. I appreciate their work! Want to avoid getting fined? Simply keep your dog ON LEASH and OFF THE BEACH.

    P.S. I love dogs and I think the underused Morgan Park would be perfect for off-leash – simply put a fence around it so the dogs don’t get out. Or, for heaven’s sake, use a leash. Your dog will be perfectly happy.

    And, yes, whoever wrote the sign is wrong about this being a revenue source, but the awful punctuation proves he or she isn’t the smartest tool in the shed.

  • Joan April 18, 2017 (2:43 pm)
    Yea! Yes, please enforce the law. Too many off-leash dogs in parks and on beaches. Please respect the law. It’s there for a reason. We have wildlife in parks and near the water. We have people who are genuinely frightened of dogs. We have some dogs who do not behave off leash. If everyone follows the rules, there will be no issues and we can all enjoy the outdoors equally.

