VIDEO: More SW Admiral Way changes in the works, SDOT tells Alki Community Council

Six months after SDOT rechannelized most of SW Admiral Way west of California SW, more changes are on the way. A briefing from SDOT transportation planner David Burgesser was part of last night’s Alki Community Council meeting – we recorded it on video, as you can see and hear above. There’s actually not much to see — no slide deck, because SDOT says it’s all being designed right now, but they’re planning “crossing improvements” at six intersections along Admiral:

-49th SW

-SW Lander (at 53rd SW)

-SW Stevens

-59th SW

-61st SW

-63rd SW

Some of the improvements will be “painted curb bulbs” to narrow the crossing distance for pedestrians, possibly decorative with a “beach theme,” said SDOT’s Burgesser. But one intersection might be in line for a major change – he said that the five-way intersection at 59th SW/Admiral is being studied for conversion to an all-way stop. Right now, it has a pedestrian-activated signal; that would be converted to flashing red during a study period, Burgesser said.

One thing they’re not going to do: Make changes at 57th SW. That was explained in an e-mail from SDOT’s Dawn Schellenberg:

We also heard support and concern for adding a crosswalk at 57th Ave SW. One suggestion was to shift the bus stops east closer to Schmitz Park. Generally, folks agreed sight distances for crossing Admiral were better at this location; and it would have less impact to on-street parking. We met with King County Metro staff onsite to discuss the change. Because the bridge was not built to withstand the weight of buses stopping there, we looked at shifting the stop west away from the bridge. Unfortunately, the sight distances are not good for their drivers. Therefore, at this time we’re holding on any changes at 57th Ave SW.

Her e-mail added, “We also committed to evaluating speeds and crashes about one year after the street was restriped. Evaluation will happen over the summer/fall timeframe. We look forward to reviewing and sharing the data; and learning how the street is functioning and if any additional tweaks are needed.”

As noted on the project page, and reiterated by Burgesser at last night’s meeting, the next round of changes will be made before year’s end, and will be brought to the community once the designing’s done.