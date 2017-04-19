TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

West Seattle, Washington

April 19, 2017 7:24 am
7:24 AM: Relatively quiet morning on area roads/paths so far – no incidents in/from West Seattle.

7:55 AM: Shortlived stall on the westbound bridge by Admiral, cleared quickly. Just mentioning in case you passed it going the other way and check here later wondering what that was.

8:05 AM: Meeting note for tonight – the Fauntleroy Way Association, a business/neighborhood coalition focused on the Fauntleroy Boulevard project, has its second meeting tonight, as announced a few weeks ago.

  • Sunuva April 19, 2017 (9:13 am)
    I’ve been noticing the last couple days that recently “fixed” potholes have now become baskets of large broken chunks of asphalt. Noticed on 35th and 26th large chunks of broken asphalt laying in the road waiting for a car to hit them. If you don’t mess up your alignment or wheels on the potholes, there’s still hope you can get a flying piece of asphalt to your windshield!

