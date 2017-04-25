West Seattle, Washington

25 Tuesday

47℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

April 25, 2017 6:48 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:48 AM: Good morning! No incidents in/from West Seattle right now.

PATH ALERT: A texter reports a tree down on the bike/foot path near the scene of yesterday morning’s Harbor Avenue crash. This was mentioned in comments last night and as we noted there, it needs to be reported to SDOT the same as if it were road debris – 206-386-1218 if outside business hours, 206-684-ROAD otherwise.

CAMERA NOTE: Still only one SDOT camera working on the high bridge, so that’s why only one is featured above again today.

Share This

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch"

  • newnative April 25, 2017 (7:05 am)
    Reply

    The 99 and the Ramp to get on it are moving very slow. Like a crawl. 

  • newnative April 25, 2017 (7:10 am)
    Reply

    There was an accident an hour ago. 

    • WSB April 25, 2017 (7:13 am)
      Reply

      Yes, SDOT said it was cleared to the side even before we started for the morning.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann