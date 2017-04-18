TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday updates

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:39 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/outbound from West Seattle so far. Transportation-related notes:

SPRING BREAK … continues for most parochial schools and some other independent schools. That affects some of the school speed-limit zones, including Holy Family (20th/Roxbury) and Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle).

POTHOLE PATROL: If you see them in West Seattle today, let us know. SDOT told us they were in south and east Seattle yesterday; We spotted one crew pulled over by 35th/Alaska but don’t know if they did anything, as they were gone when we circled back around to check. SDOT has an official “kickoff” event later today with the mayor on Beacon Hill.

I-5 MAINTENANCE PROJECTS: WSDOT has announced that two sections of I-5 will have major maintenance work over the next 2 years, including some near the West Seattle Bridge, though the first project is in south King County.

7:33 AM: From the scanner – report of a vehicle blocking one lane on the eastbound bridge by the Delridge onramp. (Center lane, per subsequent SDOT tweet.)

7:50 AM: SDOT says SPD has cleared the stalled vehicle, and all lanes on the bridge are open again.