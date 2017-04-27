TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:39 AM: Good morning! We’ve checked around and so far, no incidents are reported in or from West Seattle.

BRIDGE CLOSURES STARTING NEXT WEEK: Time for reminders about the Fauntleroy Expressway (west end of the West Seattle Bridge) nighttime closures set to start next Monday night (May 1st) for streetlight work – here’s the alert SDOT sent earlier this month.

6:56 AM: SDOT reports a stalled vehicle is blocking the transit lane on NB 99 at Lander.

7:06 AM: While that vehicle has cleared to the side, there’s now a dispatch for a crash on NB 99 in that same area.

7:18 AM: SFD has just cleared that incident, so apparently no one hurt.

7:24 AM: Reader reports pickup truck – stalled? – in the center eastbound lane at the crest of the high bridge. And a bus-trouble report – Russ tweets that the 21s aren’t showing up on 35th SW. (Added: A few minutes later, he says, two did show up.)

7:32 AM: While SFD cleared the newest 99 crash scene, it’s still affecting the right side of NB 99 by Atlantic, as shown on this camera. SPD is still onscene.

8:02 AM: Though no official updates have been provided by SDOT or WSDOT, we’re continuing to watch that camera and the scene hasn’t cleared yet – BUT it looks like a tow truck’s just arrived!

8:26 AM: Via Twitter, Metro reminds us that it’s having an online meeting at 6:30 tonight about its fare-simplification proposals – info’s here.

8:52 AM: One vehicle has remained off to the right at the NB 99/Atlantic crash scene. The webcam now shows what looks like a tow truck finally showing up for it.

9:04 AM: … and that vehicle’s finally being towed away, right now.

ANOTHER NOTE FOR TONIGHT: The West Seattle Transportation Coalition meets at 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), with the agenda featuring One Center City – the umbrella name for downtown changes including potential changes for how some West Seattle bus routes get you downtown. Here’s what we first reported about it back in January.