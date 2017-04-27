TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

West Seattle, Washington

6:39 AM: Good morning! We’ve checked around and so far, no incidents are reported in or from West Seattle.

BRIDGE CLOSURES STARTING NEXT WEEK: Time for reminders about the Fauntleroy Expressway (west end of the West Seattle Bridge) nighttime closures set to start next Monday night (May 1st) for streetlight work – here’s the alert SDOT sent earlier this month.

6:56 AM: SDOT reports a stalled vehicle is blocking the transit lane on NB 99 at Lander.

7:06 AM: While that vehicle has cleared to the side, there’s now a dispatch for a crash on NB 99 in that same area.

7:18 AM: SFD has just cleared that incident, so apparently no one hurt.

7:24 AM: Reader reports pickup truck – stalled? – in the center eastbound lane at the crest of the high bridge. And a bus-trouble report – Russ tweets that the 21s aren’t showing up on 35th SW. (Added: A few minutes later, he says, two did show up.)

7:32 AM: While SFD cleared the newest 99 crash scene, it’s still affecting the right side of NB 99 by Atlantic, as shown on this camera. SPD is still onscene.

8:02 AM: Though no official updates have been provided by SDOT or WSDOT, we’re continuing to watch that camera and the scene hasn’t cleared yet – BUT it looks like a tow truck’s just arrived!

8:26 AM: Via Twitter, Metro reminds us that it’s having an online meeting at 6:30 tonight about its fare-simplification proposals – info’s here.

8:52 AM: One vehicle has remained off to the right at the NB 99/Atlantic crash scene. The webcam now shows what looks like a tow truck finally showing up for it.

9:04 AM: … and that vehicle’s finally being towed away, right now.

ANOTHER NOTE FOR TONIGHT: The West Seattle Transportation Coalition meets at 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), with the agenda featuring One Center City – the umbrella name for downtown changes including potential changes for how some West Seattle bus routes get you downtown. Here’s what we first reported about it back in January.

  • newnative April 27, 2017 (7:12 am)
    The fender bender is to the side and to the side. Not blocking but traffic was slow. 

    • WSB April 27, 2017 (7:14 am)
      Thanks. One responding SFD unit just reported something like that but they’re still checking. The SFD real-time 911 log is not working right now so we’re listening to radio exchanges more closely than ever. Now they’re saying the newest incident is closer to Atlantic …

  • stb April 27, 2017 (7:22 am)
    99 is standing still. 

  • smittytheclown April 27, 2017 (7:26 am)
    Am I the only one who would benefit from a reader board heading eastbound BEFORE the crest of the WS bridge?

    The way the” bus only” lane is configured you really have to guess if 99 is a better choice than 1st or 4th.  You would think the city would want us choosing the path of least resistance to “spread out” traffic.

    I believe their are boards at other locations, but some of us (I enter from 35th heading SB) don’t have one. 

    • westtoballard April 27, 2017 (9:37 am)
      I agree! Coming from the same direction I struggle knowing how to navigate to work with an accident/incident. When 99 is backed up to the Delridge ramp it’s a tough time to make that call. 

