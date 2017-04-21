TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Sunny Friday; NB 99, EB West Seattle Bridge crashes

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:20 AM: Good morning! Lots of sunshine. No incidents.

DOWNTOWN ALERT: KeyArena has a big event today, “WE Day,” running through 4 pm – it’s on the SDOT list of potentially traffic-affecting events.

9:19 AM: If you’re heading out late – there’s a crash on the NB Viaduct at Seneca. Also, a crash response just dispatched to the eastbound bridge before the 99 exit – SDOT says it’s a multiple-car crash. (And we have multiple reports that the C Line is diverting to 4th as a result.)

9:22 AM: Scanner says the 99 crash/response also has the Seneca exit blocked.

9:56 AM: Two lanes are now open again at the 99 crash scene, per police, heard via scanner.

10:07 AM: SDOT reports the Viaduct scene is completely cleared. No updates on the bridge yet but looking at the one camera that’s working right now, it appears a tow truck is on scene.

10:21 AM: And now SDOT says the bridge crash scene is clear, too.