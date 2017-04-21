West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Sunny Friday; NB 99, EB West Seattle Bridge crashes

April 21, 2017 7:20 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:20 AM: Good morning! Lots of sunshine. No incidents.

DOWNTOWN ALERT: KeyArena has a big event today, “WE Day,” running through 4 pm – it’s on the SDOT list of potentially traffic-affecting events.

9:19 AM: If you’re heading out late – there’s a crash on the NB Viaduct at Seneca. Also, a crash response just dispatched to the eastbound bridge before the 99 exit – SDOT says it’s a multiple-car crash. (And we have multiple reports that the C Line is diverting to 4th as a result.)

9:22 AM: Scanner says the 99 crash/response also has the Seneca exit blocked.

9:56 AM: Two lanes are now open again at the 99 crash scene, per police, heard via scanner.

10:07 AM: SDOT reports the Viaduct scene is completely cleared. No updates on the bridge yet but looking at the one camera that’s working right now, it appears a tow truck is on scene.

10:21 AM: And now SDOT says the bridge crash scene is clear, too.

  • Mike B April 21, 2017 (9:15 am)
    Something happening on 99 – my CLine Bus just rerouted to 4th Ave

    • WSB April 21, 2017 (9:20 am)
      Thanks, just added that from an SDOT alert – crash on NB 99 at Seneca.

  • Boats April 21, 2017 (9:24 am)
    I wouldn’t call that ‘heading out late’, but ok.

  • Misoginger April 21, 2017 (9:33 am)
    Do you know why Metro doesn’t reroute to the busway that parallels Link?  It’s faster than rerouting to 4th and sitting in traffic. 

  • Misoginger April 21, 2017 (9:38 am)
    Also, it would be nice if RR stopped at RR stops before Seneca when rerouting NB 3rd. 

    • By the book April 21, 2017 (9:51 am)
      Huh???

      • CAM April 21, 2017 (10:00 am)
        There are several stops for the other rapid ride buses south of Seneca on 3rd that the C line does not usually encounter because it exits 99 at Seneca. I’m assuming that like many others Misoginger works south of Seneca and it would have saved them time to get off at Yesler or Columbia. I’ve often thought the same thing when the C line is diverted. 

      • misoginger April 21, 2017 (10:09 am)
        RR=RapidRide

        There’s a RR stop just south of the King County Courthouse @ Prefontaine & Yesler. When RR is rerouted NB to 4th, the RR goes left at the “V” at S. Washington and diverts off 4th to 3rd just north of the ID.

  • Adr April 21, 2017 (9:49 am)
    45 minutes on the 120 so far, starting at Avalon. Still barely past the ferry terminal on the viaduct. Brutal. 

  • Faye Vaughn April 21, 2017 (9:52 am)
    Saw a man lying on side of road- Eastbound side of W. Seattle Bridge, around 9:20……. anyone know about this incident? Is it part of the earlier crash?

    • WSB April 21, 2017 (9:59 am)
      Was it just before the 99 exit? That’s where the crash response was. All the fire units have left that scene and I don’t know whether anyone was transported to the hospital – bridge crashes are impossible for us to get to and ask questions in person.

