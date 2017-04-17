TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:57 AM: Good morning! No incidents in or from West Seattle so far this morning. Some notes:

SCHOOL UPDATE: Seattle Public Schools are back in session after spring-break week. But most parochial schools are off this week, and some secular independent schools too.

POTHOLE REPAIRS: Today’s the day the city promises to kick off “Pothole Palooza,” an “aggressive” intensified version of the ongoing-for-years tracking and repairing of road ruts.

If you see a traffic problem and are NOT driving, let us know via text or voice at 206-293-6302. If you are driving, let us know once you get where you’re going.

8:54 AM: If you travel through SODO … there’s an emergency response at 5th and Holgate right now, reported by SFD as a person hit by a train.