TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday updates; looking ahead

6:59 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle right now.

LOOKING AHEAD: Two SDOT reminders for Monday – first, they want to be sure you know about May Day demonstrations; second, remember that Fauntleroy Expressway overnight closures (west end of West Seattle Bridge) for streetlight work are set to start Monday night.

STADIUM WATCH: The Mariners continue their road trip this weekend … The Sounders are home at CenturyLink on Saturday night (7 pm, vs. New England).