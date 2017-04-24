TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: April’s last Monday

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:43 AM: Good morning! No incidents in, or outbound from, West Seattle so far this morning. Notes:

SPRING BREAK OVER: Everybody’s back in session this week.

BUS STOP ALERT: In case you missed this story from Friday – starting today, the southbound California/Spokane bus stop will be used by Microsoft Connector employee shuttles as well as Metro buses.

STADIUM ZONE: Nothing going on today/tonight – the Mariners are on the road; the Sounders’ next home game is Saturday night.

8:35 AM: SFD and SPD are responding to a crash reported at the Harbor/Spokane intersection.

8:43 AM: No word on how the crash is blocking the intersection, but SFD has already closed out its part of the call.