TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: April’s last Monday

6:43 AM: Good morning! No incidents in, or outbound from, West Seattle so far this morning. Notes:
SPRING BREAK OVER: Everybody’s back in session this week.
BUS STOP ALERT: In case you missed this story from Friday – starting today, the southbound California/Spokane bus stop will be used by Microsoft Connector employee shuttles as well as Metro buses.
STADIUM ZONE: Nothing going on today/tonight – the Mariners are on the road; the Sounders’ next home game is Saturday night.
8:35 AM: SFD and SPD are responding to a crash reported at the Harbor/Spokane intersection.
8:43 AM: No word on how the crash is blocking the intersection, but SFD has already closed out its part of the call.
