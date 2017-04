10:58 PM: Though the original callout was at 10:10 pm, we’ve just received multiple tips that a crash is still blocking Fauntleroy/Oregon. We’re off to look.

11:26 PM: SFD was gone – we’ll have to ask tomorrow about injuries (from the incident log, doesn’t look like anyone was taken to the hospital by medic unit) – and two vehicles had been moved to the sides of the road, both in the process of being towed, so the scene should be clearing.