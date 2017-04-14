TOMORROW: Fun, free, life-saving April Pools Day @ Southwest Pool



(WSB photo @ Southwest Pool, April 2016)

In case you haven’t already seen it on the calendar already – tomorrow (Saturday) morning brings the annual fun, free, potentially life-saving April Pools Day event at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), which invites kids and their families into the water to learn about:

Preventing open-water drowning

Life-jacket use and promotion

Cold-water awareness

Basic water rescue for children

No pre-registration necessary – just show up at SW Pool, 10:30 am-noon. (It’s one of seven Seattle city-run pools participating.) That’s conveniently right after the 10 am egg hunt at adjacent Southwest Teen Life Center!