West Seattle, Washington

16 Sunday

42℉

TOMORROW: Fun, free, life-saving April Pools Day @ Southwest Pool

April 14, 2017 1:31 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fun stuff to do | Safety | West Seattle news | Westwood

poolday1
(WSB photo @ Southwest Pool, April 2016)

In case you haven’t already seen it on the calendar already – tomorrow (Saturday) morning brings the annual fun, free, potentially life-saving April Pools Day event at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), which invites kids and their families into the water to learn about:

Preventing open-water drowning
Life-jacket use and promotion
Cold-water awareness
Basic water rescue for children

No pre-registration necessary – just show up at SW Pool, 10:30 am-noon. (It’s one of seven Seattle city-run pools participating.) That’s conveniently right after the 10 am egg hunt at adjacent Southwest Teen Life Center!

Share This

No Replies to "TOMORROW: Fun, free, life-saving April Pools Day @ Southwest Pool"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann