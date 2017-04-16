SPRING CLEANING? 3 reminders – Recycle Roundup, Junction shredding, WS Community Garage Sale Day all coming up

Spring holidays, rain-free weekend … you might finally be ready to accept that the warmer, brighter season is here. And if that has you in spring-cleaning mood/mode, here are three reminders of events ahead:



(WSB photo from last fall’s Recycle Roundup, September 2016)

RECYCLE ROUNDUP, APRIL 23: One week from today – 9 am-3 pm on Sunday, April 23rd – it’s the Fauntleroy Church Green Committee‘s twice-yearly free drive-up/ride-up/walk-up dropoff event. Here’s the newest list of what their partner, 1 Green Planet, will and won’t take this time. (9140 California SW)

SHREDDING, APRIL 29: 10 am-1 pm on Saturday, April 29th, Windermere invites you to bring your shreddables to their free event in The Junction (which also offers e-cycling). The truck will be in the 42nd SW parking lot south of SW Oregon. (This is also the Junction Day of Giving.)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY, MAY 13: If your spring cleaning involves downsizing by selling off some stuff, registration is open for another week and a half for the 13th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. 115+ sales so far – all sizes, all around the peninsula – sale day is Saturday, May 13th, 9 am-3 pm (you can start early and/or end late, but be sure to include that info in the up-to-20-words listing with your registration). If you haven’t registered yours yet, go here when you’re ready!