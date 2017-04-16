SPORTS: #1-ranked West Seattle High School track athletes extend their leads @ major meet

Thanks to West Seattle High School track and field coach Will Harrison for the report on big successes at a major meet this weekend:

Heading into last weekend, West Seattle’s Chloe Cunliffe and Cass Elliott already held the No. 1 spot in their respective events in the 3A state track and field rankings. At the prestigious Pasco Invitational, featuring athletes from 98 schools and 3 states, hosted by Pasco High School on Saturday (April 15th), each pulled further ahead of the rest of the state.



(Cunliffe with coach Scott McCoy after winning the Pasco Invite Pole Vault competition)

Cunliffe, a sophomore, cleared 12 feet, 9 inches in the Pole Vault to win the largest high school track and field competition in the state. She was the only competitor to clear 12 feet, then went on to clear 12’6″ and 12’9″. The next-best mark among all 3A competitors this season is senior Allyson Ely of Edmonds-Woodway at 12-0. Cunliffe’s mark, a school record, ranks 22nd nationally and 3rd among all sophomores in the country, according to athletic.net. Cunliffe also ran a leg on West Seattle’s 4 x 100 meter relay before entering the Pole Vault competition, along with Symmone Davis, Katherine Long, and Sierrah Bettin (52.42 seconds, current Metro League No. 7).

Elliott, a junior and last year’s state runner-up, ran 38.27 seconds to win the 300-meter hurdles on Saturday by nearly a full second.

The next-best mark among all 3A competitors this season is Marcus Williams of Lincoln at 39.68. The 300-meter hurdles was just one of five races for Elliott on Saturday. He also qualified for the finals of the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.51 seconds (current state No. 8) and placed 10th.

Sophomore Rylee Farrison placed 10th in the 400-meter dash in 51.67 seconds (Metro No. 7). Farrison and Elliott also ran legs on West Seattle’s 4 x 100 meter relay along with Kahlel Kelley and Miles Hairston that ran 45.07 seconds (Metro No. 3) and with Hairston, and Nick Branch to place 10th in the 4 x 400 meter relay in 3 minutes, 35.32 seconds (also current Metro No. 3, state No. 10). West Seattle is the defending Metro champ in that event.

Full results are here.